Simon Kaufman is a producer for Scripps News. He works on "Scripps News Live" and "Main & Wall." Simon previously helped launch "The Why" and "Morning Rush." Along with show producing, he has led field production for a number of major stories and specials including the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting and "Uvalde: One Year Later." Before joining Scripps News, he worked for the Big Ten Network and NBC Sports. Simon is a Colorado native who is based in Chicago.