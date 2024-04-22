Maya Rodriguez is a national correspondent based in Washington, D.C., but travels extensively covering stories of interest. She was previously a Miami-based correspondent for NBC News and has reported for local TV stations in Denver, New Orleans, Fort Myers, FL and Amarillo, TX. A New York City native, Rodriguez holds a master's degree from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University in Miami. She is of Dominican and Slovak descent and speaks Spanish and French.