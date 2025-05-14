DHS Secretary Noem faces criticism over proposed FEMA cuts during congressional hearing

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testified Wednesday before the House Committee on Homeland Security regarding the budget increase for the Department of Homeland Security proposed in President Trump's fiscal year 2026 budget. The requested funding, approximately $175 billion, represents a $44 billion increase over last year’s budget for the agency.

Members of Congress posed a range of questions addressing various responsibilities of the DHS, from immigration enforcement to disaster response through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This marks Noem's first appearance before the committee since her appointment.

The hearing, titled “A New Era of Homeland Security: A Review of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request,” highlighted Noem's assertion that the additional funding is essential for national security. In response to a question from Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, about the reconciliation bill and its role in enhancing safety, she stated, "The reconciliation bill is imperative to our future in securing our nation. For years, previous administration efforts have neglected the Department of Homeland Security."

Despite the increased budget proposal, Democratic members of the committee expressed concern over significant cuts to FEMA, which is critical for disaster response. Congressman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., challenged Noem about the administration's strategy for managing catastrophic disasters, questioning the feasibility of shifting responsibilities to states and local communities that may lack adequate resources.

Noem responded, emphasizing President Donald Trump's belief in the need for dramatic reforms at FEMA, saying, “He believes there are dramatic reforms that need to happen to the agency in order for it to truly serve people in a time of crisis.” She added that the federal government would provide resources and support but stressed the importance of empowering local government responses.

The conversation surrounding FEMA comes as hurricane season approaches, beginning June 1 and continuing through November. Many communities in Florida and North Carolina are still recovering from the impacts of last year’s hurricanes, raising additional concerns about the adequacy of disaster preparedness and response strategies.

As the hearing continues, lawmakers and officials are closely examining the implications of the proposed budget changes on national security and disaster management efforts.

