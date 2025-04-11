After years of delays, TSA confirms Real ID enforcement will begin May 7

There will be no more delays. The federal government says it will begin enforcing Real ID requirements on May 7.

Starting that day, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept state-issued IDs that are not Real ID compliant at airport security checkpoints.

Passengers who show a state-issued ID that isn’t Real ID compliant and don’t have an acceptable alternative, such as a passport, may face delays, additional screening or be denied entry at the security checkpoint.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, originally called for compliance by 2008 but has faced repeated delays — most recently a 12-month postponement in May 2024.

Officials note that 81% of travelers crossing through TSA checkpoints are already using acceptable forms of identification.

“The Real ID requirement bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists," said Adam Stahl, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator.

To determine whether an ID is Real ID compliant, travelers should look for a star at the top of the card — a symbol indicating it meets federal requirements.