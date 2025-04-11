Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

After years of delays, TSA confirms Real ID enforcement will begin May 7

Officials say 81% of travelers crossing through TSA checkpoints are already using acceptable forms of identification.
Time is running out to make sure your driver's license is Real ID-complaint. (Scripps News)
In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States.
Posted
and last updated

There will be no more delays. The federal government says it will begin enforcing Real ID requirements on May 7.

Starting that day, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept state-issued IDs that are not Real ID compliant at airport security checkpoints.

Passengers who show a state-issued ID that isn’t Real ID compliant and don’t have an acceptable alternative, such as a passport, may face delays, additional screening or be denied entry at the security checkpoint.

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, originally called for compliance by 2008 but has faced repeated delays — most recently a 12-month postponement in May 2024.

Officials note that 81% of travelers crossing through TSA checkpoints are already using acceptable forms of identification.

“The Real ID requirement bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists," said Adam Stahl, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator.

To determine whether an ID is Real ID compliant, travelers should look for a star at the top of the card — a symbol indicating it meets federal requirements.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.