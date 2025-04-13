Trump's physical exam reveals president is in 'excellent health'

President Donald Trump is in “excellent health,” according to his physician, who released the assessment just days after the 78-year-old underwent a routine physical.

Capt. Sean Barbabella, an osteopathic doctor, said Trump’s cardiac exam showed no abnormalities.

"His heart function is normal, with a healthy normal ejection fraction, and blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired," Barbabella wrote in his report.

The president also underwent a comprehensive neurological exam, which revealed no abnormalities, according to his doctor.

The 78-year-old president's temperature was 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday when he underwent the physical exam. His blood pressure was 128 over 74 and his resting heart rate was 62 beats per minute.

Barbabella noted that Trump is up to date on all recommended vaccinations, including those for travel.

The president is currently taking two medications to manage his cholesterol: rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. His lipid panel showed a total cholesterol level of 140 mg/dL — well below the optimal threshold of 200.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbabella stated.

