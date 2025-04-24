Trader Joe's plans on opening 21 new stores. Here's where they will be located

Trader Joe’s is continuing its national expansion.

The popular grocery chain has already opened two new stores this year — one in Washington and another in Tennessee — and plans to launch at least 21 additional locations across the country.

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson told Scripps News the next store will open in Tarzana, a neighborhood in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Here’s a list of other locations where new Trader Joe’s stores are planned:



Hoover, Alabama

Northridge, California

Sherman Oaks, California

Tracy California

Yucaipa, California

Westminster, Colorado

New Orleans, Louisiana

Rockville, Maryland

Boston, Massachusetts

Iselin, New Jersey

Glenmont, New York

Staten Island, New York

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Berwyn, Pennsylvania

Exton, Pennsylvania

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

San Antonio, Texas

Washington, D.C. (2 locations)

Bellingham, Washington

Trader Joe did not provide opening dates for the stores. However, it noted that its list of stores it plans to open evolves throughout the year.

