Trader Joe's plans on opening 21 new stores. Here's where they will be located

The new stores will be in states across the country, from Alabama to Washington.
People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Posted

Trader Joe’s is continuing its national expansion.

The popular grocery chain has already opened two new stores this year — one in Washington and another in Tennessee — and plans to launch at least 21 additional locations across the country.

A Trader Joe’s spokesperson told Scripps News the next store will open in Tarzana, a neighborhood in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Here’s a list of other locations where new Trader Joe’s stores are planned:

  • Hoover, Alabama
  • Northridge, California
  • Sherman Oaks, California
  • Tracy California
  • Yucaipa, California
  • Westminster, Colorado
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Rockville, Maryland
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Iselin, New Jersey
  • Glenmont, New York
  • Staten Island, New York
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Berwyn, Pennsylvania
  • Exton, Pennsylvania
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Washington, D.C. (2 locations)
  • Bellingham, Washington

Trader Joe did not provide opening dates for the stores. However, it noted that its list of stores it plans to open evolves throughout the year.
