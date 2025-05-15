House speaker pushes ahead as Trump's ‘big, beautiful bill’ faces GOP resistance

President Donald Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful bill” is facing headwinds from within his own party.

Republicans are divided. Fiscal conservatives argue the legislation doesn’t cut enough government spending, while moderates say it slashes too much from Medicaid and could hurt working-class Americans.

As it stands, the bill does not have enough support to pass the House, which is narrowly controlled by Republicans.

Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson remains committed to moving the bill forward and says he hopes to bring it to the floor by the end of next week.

“The bill is almost in final form,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of things on the table—a lot of ideas, a lot of possibilities—and we work through those things together deliberately, as we always do.”

Holdout lawmakers are expected to continue negotiations through the weekend. Fiscal conservatives have raised concerns about how some of the spending cuts are structured, particularly around Medicaid work requirements.

"On Medicaid work requirements: Start 'em now. The American People are sick of half measures," Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania posted on X."Some of my Congressional colleagues want to do anything and everything but LEGISLATE…"

Meanwhile, Republicans representing swing districts are pushing to raise the cap on the state and local tax deduction (SALT), which has been limited to $10,000 since the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. If no action is taken, that cap will expire at the end of 2025, along with the rest of the tax cuts.

Those Republicans say the looming expiration gives them leverage.

“You need blue-state Republicans to vote for the darn bill,” said Rep. Nick LaLota of New York. “We’re not voting for a cap that we can’t sell back home.”

