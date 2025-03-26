Gabbard says it was a 'mistake' to include reporter on Yemen attack plans

In a dramatic turn of events, a House hearing is set to scrutinize the publication of sensitive communications by The Atlantic magazine. The report, which surfaced on Monday, included texts exchanged among senior officials from the Trump administration, inadvertently shared with the magazine's editor.

The conversation, which occurred on the Signal messaging app, has sparked concerns regarding the handling of sensitive military operations. The Atlantic highlighted a series of messages from the secretary of Defense detailing airstrikes and military maneuvers shortly before they were executed. Critics argue that these communications provide evidence of classified information being mishandled.

During a televised interview, national security adviser Mike Waltz admitted to mistakenly including the Atlantic's editor in the chat, taking responsibility for the error. However, the publication’s subsequent release of the text messages has led to intense scrutiny from lawmakers. Some former national security officials have stated unequivocally that the contents of the chat were classified.

RELATED STORY | Full transcript of Trump administration's Yemen attack plans released

In a statement, Waltz defended the administration’s actions, asserting no classified locations or operational methods were disclosed, and insisted that foreign partners had been alerted prior to the strikes.

On Tuesday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told Senate lawmakers that the exchange did not include classified information, but before House lawmakers on Wednesday, she gave a different answer.

"My answer yesterday was based on my recollection or the lack thereof, on the details that were posted there. I was not and what was shared today reflects the fact that I was not directly involved with that part of the signal chat," she said on Wednesday, within hours after the Atlantic released the full transcript of the exchange.

She added, "The president and national security adviser Waltz held a press conference yesterday with a clear message. It was a mistake that a reporter was inadvertently added to a signal chat with high-level national security principals having a policy discussion about imminent strikes against the Houthis and the effects of the strike."

The fallout from the report has provoked an immediate response on Capitol Hill. Prominent figures within the Democratic Party have called for resignations, including that of the former Secretary of Defense. The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee labeled the situation a breach of classified protocols and demanded accountability.

Rep. Jim Hines, who is the leading Democrat on the Intel Committee, said the administration needs to "apologize" and "own it."

"Everyone here knows that the Russians or the Chinese could have gotten all of that information, and they could have passed it on to the Houthis who easily could have repositioned weapons and altered their plans to knock down planes or sink ships. I think that it's by the awesome grace of God that we are not mourning dead pilots right now," he said.

Responses continue to pour in as lawmakers from both parties take their stances ahead of the hearing. Democrats have been particularly vocal, escalating their criticism of administration officials responsible for the apparent lapse.

As the House Intelligence Committee convenes, the implications of this incident could have lasting effects on discussions surrounding national security and the protocols governing classified communications. Some members are expected to address this oversight during the hearing, while others are poised to use it as an opportunity to highlight broader concerns about transparency and accountability in the prior administration's handling of sensitive information.

Critical questions linger about the potential ramifications for national security and the integrity of classified communications moving forward. Lawmakers are anticipated to demand thorough explanations and may seek to establish stricter guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.