Full transcript of Trump administration's Yemen attack plans released by The Atlantic

One day after numerous Trump administration officials insisted that attack plans discussed through the Signal app did not contain classified information, The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg published the full transcript of the exchange involving over a dozen high-ranking members of the Trump administration.

The exchange showed the exact timing of the attacks and what assets would be used.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth disclosed the following information within the text exchange:



"TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch."

“1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)”

“1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)”

“1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)”

“1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

“MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)”

“We are currently clean on OPSEC”

“Godspeed to our Warriors.”

The text exchange came before the U.S. culminated the attack.

On Monday, the Atlantic revealed that Goldberg was included in a group text that involved Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and numerous others.

The users discussed policy considerations regarding a strike on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. At one point, the account tied to Vance expressed hesitation about the strikes but ultimately stated he would "support the consensus of the team."

Knowing the attack was set for March 15 at around 1:45 p.m., Goldberg said he parked at a supermarket and checked X for reports of bombings in Yemen. "At about 1:55, I checked X and searched Yemen," he wrote. "Explosions were then being heard across Sanaa, the capital city."

The group text indicated that officials congratulated each other following the attacks.

Despite what seemed to be highly sensitive attack plans, the Trump administration repeatedly insisted the exchange did not contain confidential information.

Central Intelligence Agency Director Tulsi Gabbard told members of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee that no classified information was discussed.

President Donald Trump made the same assertion.

"There was no classified information, as I understand it. They used an app, if you want to call it an app, that a lot of people use, a lot of people in government use, a lot of people in the media use," he said.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said on X, "The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT 'war plans.” This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."