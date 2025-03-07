Deep divisions in Congress raise fears of upcoming government shutdown

With just one week remaining before a government funding deadline, Congress finds itself at a critical juncture early in President Donald Trump's second term. The looming question in Washington is whether a government shutdown will occur.

Amidst the uncertainty, stark differences between Democrats and Republicans over government funding have emerged. Democrats are expressing their anger toward recent cuts to government spending endorsed by Elon Musk, calling for legal action. Some lawmakers argue that these cuts, which have affected government agencies and employees, are illegal and should be challenged in court. As part of their funding negotiations, Democrats are pushing for language that would require the Trump administration to allocate all funds set by Congress.

A potential legal battle over these cuts appears to be heating up, as Democrats seek judicial intervention to counter Musk's policies.

On the Republican side, consensus is forming around a short-term funding bill aimed at maintaining current funding levels until next October. This proposal would effectively keep government spending flat, without increasing allocations for defense or other sectors. Rep. Andy Harris, chairman of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, expressed support for the plan.

“Absolutely. 100%. We need to advance President Trump's agenda. That’s what he’s asked for, and I'm going to urge all the members of the Freedom Caucus to get behind it,” Harris said.

Despite this support, the question remains whether enough Republicans will rally behind the proposal and whether Senate Democrats will endorse it as well. The risk of a government shutdown looms larger with each passing day, as Congress grapples with these pressing disagreements.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated that Democrats are employing a multi-faceted strategy to combat the cuts initiated by the Trump administration and Musk.

RELATED STORY | First full month of Trump presidency maintained steady job growth, report shows

“We have filed over 100 lawsuits working with the AGs and independent groups. We have won 87% of them,” Schumer announced to reporters.

Additionally, Schumer criticized President Trump’s proposals, claiming they are unpopular with the American people and that Republicans are hesitant to openly support them.

Another complicating factor is the potential for Republicans to break ranks with their leadership, particularly concerning additional funding for defense. Traditionally, Republicans have resisted passing budgets that do not include increased defense spending, which could further complicate negotiations.

With a deadline approaching, Congress must act by midnight on March 14 to avoid a shutdown that would furlough countless government workers. As tensions rise, the outcome of negotiations remains uncertain, especially with Democrats still unresolved over Musk’s budget cuts affecting agencies like USAID and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

RELATED STORY | Scripps News Reports: The Trump Economy

As the clock ticks down, lawmakers on both sides are anxiously monitoring developments, knowing that their next moves will shape not only the immediate future of government operations but potentially the political landscape as well.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.