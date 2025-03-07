Scripps News Reports: The Trump Economy

Wall Street's a roller coaster, Main Street is jittery, President Trump is playing chicken with the world, and the price of eggs is just rotten. Is this the dawn of the golden age the president has promised, or just the start of what critics are calling a looming "Trumpcession?"

In a speech to Congress Tuesday that set a record for the longest ever presidential address in the chamber, President Trump spent just 15 minutes talking directly about economic issues: He spent nine minutes addressing the effects of erratic tariffs that he has implemented against U.S. trading partners and six minutes talking about how his administration would work to improve the economy.

But the economy is top of mind for many American voters: One new poll from Ipsos found just 22% of Americans think the economy is on the right track.

In this special report, Scripps News fact checks economic claims from President Trump's speech and hears from both CEOs and everyday Americans about their concerns and hopes for the economy.

RELATED STORY | Trump delays some tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods amid consumer price concerns