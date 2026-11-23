NVIDIA announced Monday that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as president and CEO, effective immediately, following a unanimous vote by the company's board of directors.

Huang resigned earlier this month following allegations of inappropriate relationships, including one involving a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

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The company said the board voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings that satisfied directors about his honesty and ability to lead the company.

The board said it also received input from senior U.S. government officials before making its decision. Based on that input, directors said they are confident Huang's return poses no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, who publicly called for Nvidia to reinstate Huang as recently as Sunday night, praised the move.

"The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump said on Truth Social Monday morning. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.