The Democratic leadership fight in the Senate intensified over the weekend between Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, with President Donald Trump entering the debate.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said, "It is going to be very hard for me to work with Chuck Schumer should he become Senate Majority Leader. He failed badly as 'Leader' once before."

Trump's comments are notable after he said last week that he would be willing to work with Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries in the House.

"Your new Speaker, I guess it's been confirmed or it soon will be, he's a smart guy," Trump said. "He's a streetwise guy and he's smart. If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too."

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While Democrats are unlikely to take much, if any, advice from the president, they are taking advice from newly elected Democrats like Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, who is backing Van Hollen.

"I like Chuck Schumer and you know appreciate his years of leadership," Flanagan said. "I simply think it is time for change."

A New York Times tracker reveals that 28 votes will be needed to win the Senate majority leader's race. The tracker shows close to 30 senators haven't revealed their position, while 16 are publicly supporting Schumer and 6 are supporting Van Hollen.

When asked if he thinks he could win, Van Hollen said "yes."

"If you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change," Van Hollen said.

Schumer thinks otherwise.

"I will be elected majority leader," Schumer said. "I'm confident we have the votes."

Voting is expected in this race on Dec. 1, but ballots are expected to be secret.