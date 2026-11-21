A new Pew Research Center poll found that 55% of Americans approve of congressional Democrats’ policies and plans for the next session of Congress. The poll comes as House Democrats say leader Hakeem Jeffries will have the caucus’ support to become the next speaker of the House.

Democrats are set to hold nearly 260 seats in the next Congress, far surpassing the 218 needed for a majority.

The Pew poll found that 57% of respondents reacted favorably to Democrats winning majorities in the House and Senate when the new Congress is seated in 2027.

The poll found that 47% want Democrats and President Donald Trump to work together to solve the nation’s problems, while 36% want Democratic congressional leaders to take the lead. Only 15% want Trump to take the lead.

Americans also generally favor Democrats’ approach over Trump’s on several major issues, including the economy, immigration and the conflict with Iran.

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Whether Democrats should investigate the Trump administration remains a major question in Washington. The Pew poll found that 32% of Americans say investigating the administration is the right thing to do, compared with 19% who say it is the wrong thing to do. About half say it is either too early to tell or that they have not heard about plans for such investigations.

While House Democrats appear poised to keep Jeffries as their leader, it is less clear who will lead Senate Democrats next year. Sen. Chuck Schumer has indicated he wants to continue leading the caucus, while Sen. Chris Van Hollen plans to run for Senate majority leader.

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