For the seventh consecutive year, in-person Black Friday shopping will predominantly be a Friday event, as most major retailers have shifted away from opening on Thanksgiving Thursday since the pandemic.

Some stores, such as Walgreens, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General will open on Thanksgiving. Some grocery chains, like Kroger and Albertsons, have limited hours on Thanksgiving.

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Most major retailers tell Scripps News they plan to open early on Friday, which is considered the busiest in-person shopping day of the year.

When will stores open for Black Friday?

Most major retailers will open several hours early the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers noted there might be some local variations in hours.

Here is when stores will be open (list will be updated as retailers announce updated hours):



Bass Pro Shops: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Best Buy: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabela's: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costco: 10 a.m. to regular close (store open one hour early for Executive Members)

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General: Normal hours

Gap: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Home Goods: TBA

Kohl's: 5 a.m. to midnight

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to regular close

JCPenney: Opening at 5 a.m.

Macy's: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. opening

Old Navy: Opening as early as 5 a.m., but hours will vary

Target: 6 a.m. opening

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. opening

Walmart: Normal hours, generally 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

How busy will Black Friday be?

If last year is any indication, stores will be busy. According to the National Retail Federation, 2024 marked the busiest Black Friday in five years. The day attracted 80.3 million in-person shoppers.

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But 2025 Black Friday remained below pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the National Retail Federation estimated that 84.2 million people shopped in person on Black Friday.

But this year's Thanksgiving shopping weekend is not expected to be as busy.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 183 million people will shop online, in-person or both over Thanksgiving weekend. This would make it the quietest Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping weekend since 2023.

One reason for this is more shoppers are getting a head start on holiday shopping More than 60% of consumers are expected to begin their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving, which is up from 56% before the pandemic.

“Holiday shopping continues to be pulled forward, but Thanksgiving weekend remains an important shopping event for consumers,” NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Allison Zeller said. “Shoppers are looking for deals, and retailers are delivering great value on gifts while creating special experiences that keep the Thanksgiving weekend shopping tradition going.”

