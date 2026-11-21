Vice President JD Vance and Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed are preparing to meet, the incoming Democratic lawmaker and the White House said, after a bitter campaign season that featured sharp and at-times personal attacks between the two men.

The circumstances of the would-be meeting were not immediately clear, nor was it certain on whose initiative it was being set. And Vance will ultimately preside over El-Sayed’s swearing-in Jan. 3. El-Sayed said in a Tuesday interview on MSNOW that his team was contacted by Vance's office for a meeting. Vance’s office said Wednesday that it had contacted El-Sayed’s staff after being told the Democrat sought time with the vice president.

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The talk of a meeting comes as Vance nears a decision on whether to seek the Republican nomination for the White House in 2028, which has been complicated by voters' bruising rejection of President Donald Trump in this month's midterm elections, and as El-Sayed prepares to take office as the nation’s first Muslim senator.

Both men have in recent days expressed willingness to attempt to find common ground after their heated criticism — albeit on their own terms. Vance described El-Sayed as “very, very evil" while campaigning for Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers outside Detroit in August and appeared to question the Democrat's patriotism.

Vance, however, sounded a much more charitable tone about the incoming Michigan senator during a Fox News Channel interview Monday.

“If Abdul El-Sayed wants to work with me and the president to make people’s lives better, he’s going to find us very much a willing partner,” Vance said during the Fox segment.

It was far from clear how and on what issues the two might cooperate, especially in light of El-Sayed's chief policy objective, a Medicare for All healthcare system the Trump administration, including Vance individually, has dismissed.

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But it appeared at least to represent a rare bipartisan olive branch for President Donald Trump's attack dog in the wake of midterm elections, when Republicans were routed nationally while losing majorities in both houses of Congress, and as Vance looks ahead to his own future.

“If he wants to work with us to get money out of politics, put money in pockets and pass Medicare for All, which is what I ran on, I'm a willing partner,” El-Sayed said on MS NOW.