In a survey of 5,000 Americans, stuffing, or dressing, as it’s called in some parts of the country, remains the No. 1 Thanksgiving side dish for the third consecutive year in 2026.

The survey, conducted by Campbell’s, found stuffing was the preferred side dish in 39 states, one more than last year. Mashed potatoes ranked first in six states, while four states chose macaroni and cheese. Louisiana was the only state to choose yams. Utah recorded ties.

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Overall, stuffing was followed by mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and green bean casserole. This marked the second consecutive year the top five remained unchanged.

If you prefer side dishes over the entrée, you’re not alone. The poll found 80% of respondents enjoy side dishes more than entrées, while nearly half said they would be content eating only side dishes at holiday gatherings.

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Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z respondents said they would be OK with a sides-only Thanksgiving meal.

