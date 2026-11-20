Google's search data reveals the gifts surging in popularity — and the best time to buy each one.

Every year, Google tracks millions of holiday shopping searches and distills them into its Holiday 100 — a data-driven window into what Americans actually want. This year's list is full of surprises: retro kicks, classic toys, beauty tools, and gear for aspiring creators are all having a moment.

Whether you're shopping for a kid, a teenager, or the impossible-to-buy-for adult in your life, the search trends point to some clear winners — and reveal the smartest times to pull the trigger on each one.

100 — Trending Gifts

400% — Search Spike

240% — Search Jump

If your holiday shopping list feels harder than ever to crack, you have company. Google's annual Holiday 100 — a gift guide built from real search data tracking what Americans are actually hunting for — shows a mix of nostalgia, beauty breakthroughs, and creator-culture gear dominating wish lists in 2026.

The guide captures products and categories that saw significant search increases throughout the year, giving shoppers a data-backed answer to the perennial question: what do people actually want?

Search Surges: How Much Interest Jumped in 2026

Lymphatic Sculpting Face Brush: 400

Classic Toy Train Set: 240

Tonies (Audio Players): 185

Adjustable Roller Skates: 180

Podcast Microphones: 165

Nike V5 RNR Running Shoes: 150

The Jordans were timeless; they were fashionable then, and they are still fashionable now Mitchell Wolfe, owner of Cincinnati retro sneaker store Motion

That timelessness is showing up in the data. Retro sneakers — Jordans, old-school running shoes, throwback styles — are capturing serious attention this season. Google's search trends show Nike V5 RNR running shoes climbed 150% in searches in 2026, with the nostalgia wave rolling well beyond footwear.

Adjustable roller skates jumped 180% in searches, and classic toy train sets soared 240% — suggesting that for many shoppers this year, the best new gift is actually something old.

Perfume gift sets are actually the highest searched gift set that we've been seeing Amy Eisinger, search trends expert at Google

Beauty and skin care are having their own breakout moment on adult wish lists. Beyond perfume gift sets — the single most-searched gift set category according to Google — facial wellness tools are generating outsized interest. The lymphatic sculpting face brush saw search interest spike 400%, the largest single-category jump on the entire Holiday 100 list.

The creator economy is shaping shopping too. Ring lights and podcast microphones are climbing in searches, with podcast mic interest up 165% year over year. For the aspiring YouTuber, podcaster, or social media creator on your list, the data suggests these gifts will land.

Best Time to Buy: When to Shop Each Category

Gift Category Best Window Search Trend Tech Gifts (general) Tech Gifts Black Friday High demand Nike V5 RNR / Retro Sneakers Retro Sneakers Black Friday +150% searches Ring Lights / Podcast Mics Creator Gear Black Friday +165% searches Handbags & Luggage Handbags & Luggage Mid-to-late December Late discounts expected Tonies (audio players for kids) Tonies Late December +185% searches Some Tech Toys Tech Toys Mid-to-late December Late discounts expected

How Well Do You Know This Year's Gift Trends?

Four questions. See how the data surprises you.

According to Google's search trends expert, what is the single highest-searched gift SET this holiday season?

Skin care sets — Close — facial wellness tools are huge this year (the lymphatic sculpting face brush spiked 400%), but the top-searched gift SET specifically is perfume.

Perfume gift sets — Correct. Google's Amy Eisinger specifically called out perfume gift sets as 'the highest searched gift set' this season — beating out skin care, tech, and toy bundles.

Makeup palettes — Makeup palettes didn't crack the top of Google's gift set data. Perfume is the category leading the beauty pack this holiday season.

Hair care kits — Hair care wasn't among the breakout gift set categories. Perfume — an older, more classic category — is the surprising leader.

Which product had the LARGEST percentage increase in search interest on Google's Holiday 100 list?

Classic toy train sets (+240%) — Train sets had a dramatic 240% jump — but one beauty product went even higher. The facial wellness category had a stunning breakout this year.

Adjustable roller skates (+180%) — Roller skates surged 180%, a strong showing — but that's well below the top number. The biggest spike came from an unexpected beauty tool.

Lymphatic sculpting face brush (+400%) — Correct. The lymphatic sculpting face brush saw a 400% spike in search interest — the largest single jump on the entire Google Holiday 100 list this year.

Podcast microphones (+165%) — Podcast mics saw a solid 165% year-over-year increase, reflecting creator economy growth. But the face brush's 400% spike is the season's biggest surge.

According to Google's search data, when is Tonies — the screen-free audio player for kids — expected to see the best discounts?

Black Friday weekend — Black Friday is the right window for tech gifts generally — but Tonies specifically is an exception. Waiting actually works in your favor for this one.

Early December — Early December is a reasonable guess, but Google's expert Amy Eisinger pointed specifically to later in December as the better Tonies buying window.

Late December — Correct. Eisinger said Tonies 'tend to go on sale later in December,' making last-minute shoppers the potential winners on this particular gift — which also saw searches jump 185% this year.

It never goes on sale — It does go on sale — just later than you might expect. Google's trends data shows Tonies discounts tend to arrive in late December, not at the traditional Black Friday peak.

Mitchell Wolfe, the owner of a retro sneaker store called Motion, is based in which American city?

Columbus, Ohio — Columbus is a major Ohio city, but Wolfe's store Motion is in Cincinnati — another Ohio city with a strong sneaker culture and nostalgia-driven retail scene.

Cincinnati, Ohio — Correct. Mitchell Wolfe owns the Cincinnati retro sneaker store Motion, and he describes Jordans as 'timeless' — fashionable in their era and still fashionable today.

Chicago, Illinois — Chicago has a legendary sneaker culture, but the expert quoted in this story — Mitchell Wolfe — runs his retro store Motion in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Atlanta, Georgia — Atlanta is a major sneaker market, but Wolfe's store Motion is in Cincinnati. His observation about Jordans being timelessly fashionable reflects what retro retailers are seeing nationwide.

That quiz reflects exactly the tension at the heart of this year's Holiday 100: some of the biggest surges are coming from unexpected places — a beauty tool most people hadn't heard of a year ago, an audio toy that rewards patient shoppers, retro shoes that never really went away.

The timing data matters as much as the gift picks themselves. Checking every gift off your list on Black Friday feels efficient — but Google's trends suggest it could cost you more on certain categories. Handbags, luggage, and some tech toys may see better discounts in mid-to-late December, meaning the last-minute shopper sometimes wins.

Your Holiday Shopping Game Plan

Shop tech gifts on Black Friday — Popular tech items tend to see their best deals during the Black Friday window, according to Google's search trends data. Hold off on Tonies and luggage — Tonies audio players and handbags tend to get better discounts in mid-to-late December. Waiting a few weeks could save you money on these specific categories. Consider squishy toys for easy stocking stuffers — Squishy toys starting around $5 are trending as stocking stuffers this season — a low-stakes, crowd-pleasing option for hard-to-shop-for people. Look at retro for teens and adults — Nike V5 RNR shoes (+150% in searches) and adjustable roller skates (+180%) are resonating with teens. Retro sneaker shop owners like Mitchell Wolfe say the classic styles never stop being relevant. Check the creator on your list — Ring lights and podcast microphones are surging with 165% more searches year over year. For the content creator in your circle, these gifts align with real demand.

About Google's Holiday 100

Google's Holiday 100 is an annual gift guide built from real search data — not editorial picks or sponsored placements. It tracks products and categories that saw significant increases in search activity throughout the year, then compiles them into a list meant to reflect what Americans are genuinely interested in buying.

The data is aggregated and anonymized across millions of searches. Amy Eisinger, a search trends expert at Google, helps interpret the patterns — identifying not just what people are searching for, but when deal-hunting behavior peaks for specific categories.

Find the Full Holiday 100 List

Google's Holiday 100: Browse the full list of trending gifts for 2026, organized by category and search interest.

Search the Lymphatic Sculpting Face Brush: The breakout beauty item with 400% more searches — explore the product that led this year's beauty surge.

Sources & References