Residents around Los Angeles County were shaken by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 3:25 a.m. with an epicenter near Commerce, located southeast of Los Angeles, at a depth of 16 kilometers. Residents from Oxnard to Oceanside reported shaking.

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Originally, officials believed the earthquake was magnitude 4.4, which is still considered "light" on the Richter scale, before further assessment determined it to be 4.2.

Mayor Karen Bass posted on X, confirming the earthquake. "While unsettling, there are no immediate reports of damage or operational impacts, including at LAX."

Bass said the Los Angeles Fire Department and other first responders would continue to monitor for any updates.