President Donald Trump will hold a press conference Friday following his unprecedented meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump returned to Washington Thursday night and is expected to speak with reporters at the White House around noon.

The president could provide more details about the unprecedented three-way summit in China, where the leaders reached agreements on energy supplies, reducing nuclear risks and potential United Nations reforms.

Chinese and Russian officials described the talks as positive, but initial statements offered little indication of progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.

RELATED STORY | Russia launches massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, killing at least 8

Trump could face questions about Russia's massive overnight attack on Ukraine, which killed at least eight civilians and injured dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials.

The strikes came hours after Putin vowed to retaliate for Ukrainian attacks on a bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia.

Other potential topics could include the war in Iran, Taiwan, U.S.-China trade relations and restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence technology.