More than 300,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles are being recalled because of faulty Takata airbags that could cause serious injury or death.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue involves the front passenger airbag inflator, which can deteriorate after prolonged exposure to extreme heat and humidity.

The chemical propellant inside the inflator can break down, potentially causing it to rupture and send metal fragments into the vehicle when the airbag deploys.

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The recall affects certain Toyota Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra and 4Runner models, as well as Lexus SC, IS and GX vehicles from model years 2002 through 2017.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

Toyota said it will begin notifying affected vehicle owners Dec. 28. Dealerships will replace the defective parts free of charge.

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