Chaos at the airports, secrets from the Epstein files, and a ride inside the cartels….

Jon Leiberman catches you up on the week that broke everything. The FAA's longest ground stop in 25 years canceled 14,000 flights, and Congress is now fighting over billions with a December 11 deadline. Will Thanksgiving travel survive?

Then: Three million new pages of Epstein files have dropped and a bombshell House report says the feds fumbled the case for years. What's still hiding in those files and what happens now? A 25-year federal agent takes us inside the cartels and reveals what actually breaks them.

Plus pot vs. alcohol, the measles comeback, the first bird flu death, health insurance premiums that keep climbing and our hidden headline of the week, which doesn't look so hidden. And yes, we know GTA 6 just dropped… thanks for taking a break from Vice City to catch up with us.