Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Food influencer Jack Goldburg on turning a passion into a career

From viral sandwich reviews to a multimillion-dollar media deal, food influencer Jack Goldburg is building a business around his love of eating.

The creator behind Jack's Dining Room joins "Connected with Alisyn Camerota" and reveals how he turned his passion for food into a career with billions of views, launched the Yes Chef Foodfest and partnered with the producers of Yellowstone on a major deal.

Goldburg also shares his picks for some of the world's best sandwiches, explains why he refuses to post negative restaurant reviews and reveals the dish he believes could beat celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Plus, how does someone who eats for a living stay in shape?

Watch "Connected with Alisyn Camerota" for the full conversation.