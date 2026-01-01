Alisyn Camerota is an award-winning journalist and author serving as a Scripps News’ contributor & special events anchor. With over 30 years of experience, Alisyn has covered major stories nationally and internationally for several news organizations, including CNN and FOX News Channel. She has earned two Emmy Awards for breaking news coverage, as well as the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico, and a DuPont-Columbia Award for coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

As an author, Alisyn’s novels have received wide acclaim. Her debut novel Amanda Wakes Up, was selected by National Public Radio as one of the best books of 2017, and by Oprah Magazine as “a must read.”Her latest memoir, Combat Love, instantly became an Amazon best seller. She also writes a Substack and is the host of the podcast "Sanity."