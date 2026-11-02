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Catch Me Up: Texas showdown, voter intimidation and Drew Peterson

Catch Me Up: Countdown to the midterm election
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With Election Day just days away, we are examining how redistricting could reshape Congress and what volunteers are doing to protect voters from intimidation at the polls. Plus, why are mortgage rates climbing, and is homeownership slipping further out of reach?

Host Jon Leiberman also revisits the disappearance of Stacy Peterson, explores warning signs of domestic abuse and breaks down some of the week's biggest headlines.

Don't forget, you can stream new episodes of "Catch Me Up" every Friday at 7 p.m. ET. on Scripps News or watch anytime on the "Catch Me Up" YouTube channel.

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