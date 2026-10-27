Connected with Alisyn Camerota: 'Black Swan' murder victim's daughter Eva Benefield speaks out

Eva Benefield was just 14 when her mother died suddenly. Nine months later, her father married a former ballerina nearly 30 years younger than him after knowing her for just two weeks. Years later, that woman would shoot and kill him in a case that became known as the "Black Swan" murder.

In September 2020, former Navy officer Doug Benefield was fatally shot by his estranged wife, Ashley Benefield. She was convicted of manslaughter in 2024 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Now, Eva is sharing her side of the story. In this episode of Scripps News' "Connected with Alisyn Camerota," she opens up about the warning signs she says she witnessed, her changing relationship with her father and the moment she learned he had been killed.

Eva also discusses how dark humor, friendship and determination helped her survive unimaginable loss, build a successful business and find an audience of nearly 1 million followers online. She shares more of her story in her memoir, "Ghost Girl."