Bullets & Death Threats Over AI Data Centers, Ukraine Crisis, Scoop DeVille on Music

Local fights over AI data centers are turning dangerous with bullets fired into one councilman's home and death threats sent to small-town officials. Scripps News Senior National Investigative Correspondent Lori Jane Gliha has been tracking the threats, and Jon asks her who's behind them and how far this could go.

Meanwhile, conditions in Ukraine keep deteriorating as President Trump calls for new leadership there. Scripps News Senior International Correspondent Jason Bellini looks live from the ground with the latest. Legendary producer Scoop DeVille with credits including Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Jay-Z sits down with Jon to talk about who really calls the shots in music: the artists, the algorithms, or the people writing the checks.

Plus, Cornell alum and former defense attorney Chloe Akers breaks down the Chi Phi case; Andrew Rafferty delivers the Midterm Madness Minute with just over two weeks to the midterms; the panel opines and Marc shares a fall butternut squash recipe. The Hidden Headlines wraps it up with a "bored" 23-year-old who allegedly faked her way into a Milwaukee classroom — wait until you hear what she had the kids do!

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