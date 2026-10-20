Connected with Alisyn Camerota: The uncanny friendship of Rev. Dr. Eric Manning and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers

Today, two clergymen describe themselves as having such parallel lives, experiences and feelings that it's uncanny — unless you believe, as they do, that divine intervention is at work.

On October 27, 2018, a gunman stormed a synagogue in Pittsburgh during Sabbath services and killed 11 people. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers was leading services for the Tree of Life Temple that morning. He survived by hiding in a bathroom and staying on the phone with emergency services.

Three years earlier, in Charleston, South Carolina, a White supremacist opened fire during a Wednesday night bible study session at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church.

Pastor Eric Manning took over that grieving congregation.

Manning and Myers had never met. But Manning visited Pittsburgh after the synagogue attack to meet Myers — kicking off a deep and unexpected friendship.

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