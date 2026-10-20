Polymarket removes bets on fate of Cornell students accused of rape

Polymarket has removed a contract from its prediction market platform that allowed users to wager on whether any of the seven men accused of raping a Cornell student in 2024 will be charged with a felony sex crime.

The market was made available on Sept. 30 and was slated to close on Jan. 31. It had more than $450,000 in volume before it was taken off Polymarket's international platform. The company's U.S. exchange is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which bans trading related to "activity that is unlawful under Federal or State law."

"Our primary goal at Polymarket is to bring objective, data-driven insight to the most important questions of our time," a Polymarket spokesperson said Tuesday. "This market addressed whether the government would take action — a process that deserves scrutiny, particularly in a case of such serious concern. That said, we believe in the wisdom of crowds, have heard them loud and clear, and removed the market."

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Front Office Sports was the first to report on the contract.

Some outcry over the Polymarket contract has been aimed at its celebrity promoters. Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James has an endorsement deal with Polymarket, and he recently appeared in a star-studded commercial that also included cameos by Derek Jeter, Eli Manning, Sue Bird and several celebrities.

Messages were left by the AP on Tuesday with representatives for James, Jeter, Manning and Bird.

Polymarket also has partnership agreements with the NHL, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the UFC and ATP Tour. Messages were left by the AP seeking comment from each organization.

A spokesman for Spike Lee, who also appeared in the Polymarket commercial with James, said the director had no comment. Messages also were left with representatives for actors Craig Robinson, John Leguizamo and Alexandra Daddario — who were also part of the commercial with James.

A woman identified in court documents by the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a lawsuit last month alleging that seven fraternity members sexually assaulted or exploited her in October 2024 and that Cornell mishandled her complaints. All of those men have denied her allegations, saying either that their interactions were consensual or that they weren't involved.

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Online critics characterized the Polymarket contract as degrading and questioned why celebrity ambassadors would associate themselves with the company. An online petition singled out James, Manning, Daddario and model Emily Ratajkowski while calling on other famous endorsers to cut ties with the company. A message was left seeking comment from a representative for Ratajkowski, who also appears in the celebrity-filled commercial with James.

Prediction markets provide an opportunity to trade on the result of future events. Sports account for a major portion of the volume generated by the array of typically yes-or-no question, depending on the platform.

When a U.S. Army sergeant was indicted earlier this year over bets on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, he was trading on Polymarket's international platform. The Associated Press reported in April that 50 brand new accounts on Polymarket's international platform placed substantial bets on a U.S.-Iran ceasefire in the hours, even minutes, before President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire on social media, raising concerns of insider trading.

Polymarket had an active market on its international platform on Tuesday that allowed customers to trade on whether Cornell president Michael Kotlikoff will be out by Oct. 31. It had more than $10,700 in volume.