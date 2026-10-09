Cornell sexual assault accuser living in fear after threats, attorney says

The attorney representing Jane Doe, the woman at the center of the Cornell University sexual assault lawsuit known as the Cornell Seven case, says his client is living in fear after a threatening phone call and a swatting incident brought heavily armed police to her home.

In an interview with Scripps News, Doe’s attorney, Thomas Giuffra, said his client's family was threatened and that police responded after someone falsely reported a violent emergency at the residence. Doe’s father, brother and a friend were outside as officers arrived with weapons drawn, according to her attorney.

“She’s really has the bunker mentality now,” he said, describing how Doe’s mother had sent him a photograph of paper taped over the windows of the family’s home to prevent anyone from seeing inside.

Giuffra said the threats included demands that Doe drop her lawsuit. He said his own home has also been targeted.

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Despite the threats, Giuffra said Doe has received public support that has strengthened her resolve to push for changes in how colleges handle sexual assault allegations, even as the scrutiny and harassment have taken a toll.

“She’s felt alone for a very long time,” he said.

Attorney questions handling of investigation

Beyond concerns about his client's safety, Giuffra sharply criticized how authorities handled the investigation into Doe’s allegations.

He questioned why prosecutors relied on a six-page report when more extensive investigative materials existed. Doe previously participated in police and university proceedings before ultimately pursuing civil litigation.

Giuffra said Doe believed the extensive information she provided to police would ultimately be considered in her case. He accused authorities of failing his client and questioned the decision not to pursue criminal charges.

He also suggested the handling of the investigation raised questions about whether officials were reluctant to damage Cornell’s reputation, describing the situation as a cover-up.

Text messages released amid controversy

Giuffra's interview with Scripps News came just hours before TMZ released text messages between Doe and one of the individuals named in the lawsuit.

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In the messages, Doe recalled moments from the evening as “insane” and “jaw dropping.” She also wrote, “I don’t think we should feel any shame,” and “Our body our choice.”

Responding to the messages, Giuffra defended his client and pointed to findings from the university's Title IX investigation.

“It is undisputed that the Hearing Panel [part of Title IX investigation] found that [he] violated Ms. Doe’s bodily safety in commencing intercourse without her consent. This is the definition of rape...Following the assault, Ms. Doe exhibited the classic symptoms of delayed recognition. This is a well-known phenomenon which is widely reported in medical and psychological literature. Most rape survivors do not immediately identify what happened to them as rape. Ms. Doe’s behavior in the aftermath of the assault at the Chi Phi house was a textbook response to sexual assault.”

The public scrutiny surrounding the case has also included commentary about Doe herself.

Giuffra condemned remarks by podcaster Megyn Kelly about Doe’s appearance and alleged motivations, calling them dehumanizing and reminiscent of longstanding stereotypes about sexual assault victims.

He compared criticism of Doe’s reporting timeline with Kelly’s own account of waiting years before publicly discussing alleged sexual harassment she experienced at Fox News.

Questions about fraternity and state law

Giuffra also raised concerns about the fraternity at the center of the allegations, including an alleged group chat and reports of a meeting to discuss how to respond to the controversy.

He questioned the university’s response to separate reported incidents involving a drug overdose and a drug bust around the time of the alleged assault. Both incidents reportedly involved ketamine, and Giuffra argued that Cornell’s own rules should have led to the fraternity being shut down while the incidents were investigated.

Beyond the university's response, Giuffra said the case highlights what he considers shortcomings in New York's sexual assault laws.

He acknowledged that state law presents challenges for potential criminal prosecution in cases involving intoxication. He called for changes to the law, arguing that its treatment of voluntary intoxication can leave survivors without the legal protections available in many other states.

Giuffra also criticized the district attorney’s public explanation of the case, saying he feared it could be interpreted as a signal that sexual assaults involving intoxicated women are unlikely to result in prosecution.