New text messages linked to Jane Doe rape case at Cornell University

Newly released text messages first reported by TMZ purportedly showed a woman known as Jane Doe speaking with one of the men that she has accused of rape back in 2024 at Cornell University.

The messages appear to show her speaking as though the acts were consensual, saying things like "I really liked being with you and Matt," "our body, our choice," and referencing snorting drugs off of private parts of each other's bodies.

The messages have called her accusation into question.

Scripps News reached out to Jane Doe's attorney, who we had spoken with just hours before the text messages were released.

"They are like the texts that were released earlier," the attorney told Scripps News.

"She still was struggling with what had occurred and was still processing. She was also trying to get information from the defendants. The impact is no different than the prior texts and must be viewed in context."

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Cornell has become the focus of broad criticism over its response to the case. Students there have demanded administrative changes, including the resignation of Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff. Faculty members have also presented a motion of no confidence in school administrators.

Two students named in the Jane Doe lawsuit still attend Cornell.