In this episode of Photowalks, host Jefferson Graham takes viewers on a scenic road trip through the back roads of northern Indiana, exploring historic small towns, local traditions and the iconic Lincoln Highway, which predates Route 66.

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The journey begins in Valparaiso, where Graham discovers the hometown of popcorn pioneer Orville Redenbacher, explores a beautifully preserved downtown and travels along portions of the original Lincoln Highway. The adventure continues to Goshen, a charming community known for its historic storefronts, old-fashioned diners and proximity to one of the nation's largest Amish communities.

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As always, Graham offers practical smartphone photography tips to help you capture your own adventures.