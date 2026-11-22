Delta Air Lines flights are experiencing delays nationwide due to a ground delay at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta teams are working to restore automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations, a company spokesperson told CNN affiliate WSB-TV in a statement.

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The company said it is using “manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed” while continuing to work on the automation issue.

“We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism,” Delta told the outlet.

The FAA said the delays are "not related to any FAA air traffic systems."

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Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is one of the world's busiest airports and serves as Delta's largest hub.