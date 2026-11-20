With a growing number of technology outages and disruptions making headlines, some Americans are apparently getting ready for the unexpected.

Walmart says shoppers have been stocking up on things like bottled water, propane and camping gear.

The retailer says the increased buying comes amid concerns about disruptions following several recent outages affecting major companies and critical services.

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The American Red Cross notes that it’s important to be prepared in the event of an emergency. Planning ahead can help you avoid searching for supplies at the last minute. You can keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit at home or take them with you if you have to evacuate.

At a minimum, The Red Cross suggests that you should have the following basic supplies:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with chargers

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Emergency blanket

Map(s) of the area

It’s also important to identify how local authorities will notify you during a disaster, have a plan for receiving that information, and know the difference between alerts, warnings and watches.