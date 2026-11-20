A fight over funding for the war with Iran is complicating negotiations to keep the federal government open, as Democrats debate whether to use a must-pass spending measure to cut off money for the conflict.

Congress faces a Dec. 11 deadline to fund the government, requiring cooperation between Republicans and Democrats to avert a shutdown.

Democrats, fresh off sweeping midterm victories that included flipping nine Senate seats, are divided over how aggressively to use the funding deadline to force an end to the war.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, this week told the Scripps News Group that she opposes shutting down the government over the issue, noting Democrats "have an agenda to move forward with come January 3rd."

"I think that the American people would like to see us end the war. I also believe that the American people may not believe that shutting the government down ends the war," DeLauro added.

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Further complicating negotiations is a contested Senate Democratic leadership race between Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Senate Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections Dec. 1, less than two weeks before the government funding deadline.

Some Republicans told Scripps News Group this week that Democrats have not engaged in funding negotiations ahead of those elections.

Both Schumer and Van Hollen have pushed to end the war, but Van Hollen has called on Democrats to oppose funding for the conflict in any stopgap government funding measure considered in December.

Republicans warn that the effort could result in a shutdown, potentially leaving the government without funding until Democrats take control of Congress in January.