Washington faces new reality after Democratic wave victory

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and Republicans while reshaping the political landscape for the final two years of his term.

Democrats scored a series of upset victories, including Senate wins in Texas and South Carolina, and expanded their House majority beyond early expectations. Several races remained uncalled Wednesday morning, but the party had already secured enough seats to claim control of both the House and Senate.

Voters cited concerns about high prices, the conflict involving Iran and allegations of government corruption as key factors in their decisions.

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Political analysts and Democratic leaders described the results as a sweeping rejection of Trump’s agenda. The gains extended deep into Republican strongholds, with Democrats also competing strongly in states such as Mississippi and Alaska.

The election produced several historic firsts. In Georgia, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history. Michigan voters elected Abdul El-Sayed, who is set to become the first Muslim member of the Senate. New Hampshire elected its first openly gay U.S. senator, while Ohio elected the first woman to serve as the state’s governor.

In the House, Democrats secured at least 228 seats, surpassing the 218 needed for a majority, with additional gains possible as votes continue to be counted. In the Senate, Democrats won at least 54 seats and could further expand their majority as remaining races are decided.

The results position House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries to become speaker when the new Congress is sworn in January. Jeffries said Democrats will focus on lowering the cost of living and pursuing bipartisan solutions where possible.

Trump sought to distance himself from the outcome, saying on social media that he was not on the ballot. However, the president campaigned aggressively during the final weeks of the election, holding dozens of rallies across the country and repeatedly urging voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his administration.

Democratic control of Congress is expected to create significant challenges for Trump’s legislative agenda. Lawmakers are expected to pursue investigations involving the administration, family finances and other matters while gaining leverage in negotiations over government funding, tariffs, health care programs and foreign policy.

The new Senate majority also could complicate efforts to confirm future Supreme Court nominees should a vacancy arise.

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With several races still unresolved, both parties are beginning to assess the implications of an election result that few political observers predicted and that could shape the balance of power in Washington for years to come.

