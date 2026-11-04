Republican Pete Ricketts wins Nebraska Senate race

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts will defeat independent challenger Dan Osborn in Nebraska's U.S. Senate race, according to The Associated Press, keeping the seat in Republican hands.

Ricketts' victory maintains the GOP's hold on both of Nebraska's U.S. Senate seats, which Republicans have controlled since 2012.

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A former Nebraska governor, Ricketts campaigned on strengthening U.S. border security and lowering taxes. He advanced through the Republican primary after defeating four challengers.

Ricketts was initially appointed to the Senate in 2023 following the resignation of Republican Ben Sasse. He later won a special election to serve the remainder of Sasse's term.

Ricketts' victory preserves Republican control of the seat as the party seeks to maintain its majority in the U.S. Senate.