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2026 midterm election results: Key races for Senate, House and governor

Sen. Jon Ossoff is trying to win his reelection against Republican Rep. Rick Jackson. (Scripps News)
All eyes on Georgia as key Senate and governor races are to be decided
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Voters across the country headed to the polls Tuesday to decide key races that could reshape Congress and determine the political direction of their states.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships were on the ballot in the 2026 midterm elections.

With control of Congress and several governor's offices at stake, here's a look at some of the key races across the country and the latest results.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Explore U.S. Senate, House and governor's race results

KEY SENATE RACES

U.S. HOUSE RACES

GOVERNOR RACES

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