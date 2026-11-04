Democrats will win control of US House, retaking control from Republicans

Democrats will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after flipping numerous Republican-held seats, according to The Associated Press.

The victory, combined with Democrats' takeover of the U.S. Senate, gives the party control of both chambers of Congress.

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Votes are still being counted in several House races, leaving the size of Democrats' majority in the next Congress uncertain.

Democrats capitalized on voter frustration over affordability, rising gas prices and the war in Iran, issues that dominated the campaign leading up to the midterm elections.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become the next speaker of the House. If elected by his colleagues, Jeffries would make history as the first Black person to hold the position.

In a speech Tuesday night, Jeffries spoke about how Democrats would lead.

"We understand, as House of Democrats, that we need to deliver dramatic change," he said. "Things are broken. We need a Congress that puts the American people first. The wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected tried to buy this election. The American people have responded in a resounding way and made clear that America is not for sale."

The victory marks Democrats' first return to control of the House since January 2023, when Republicans took the majority after four years of Democratic leadership under former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In the weeks leading up to Election Day, House Speaker Mike Johnson remained confident that Republicans would retain their majority, dismissing polls that suggested Democrats were positioned for a strong showing.

President Donald Trump had promised Americans $5,000 payments if Republicans retained control of both the House and Senate, but the incentive was not enough to prevent the party from losing both chambers.