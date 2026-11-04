Democrat Amy Klobuchar wins Minnesota governor’s race, becoming state’s first woman governor

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar will become Minnesota’s first woman governor after defeating Republican Lisa Demuth, according to an Associated Press race call.

Klobuchar will succeed Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, whom she distanced herself from during her campaign. Walz announced earlier this year he was not seeking a third term.

Her campaign centered around lowering costs for Minnesotans, cracking down on crime and ruling out fraud.

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Klobuchar has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2007, but previously served as Hennepin County Attorney.

Her career has not been without controversy, however. The senator has faced widespread reporting and allegations from former staffers regarding her management style, with several describing it as “bullying” while defenders of Klobuchar frame it as tough leadership.