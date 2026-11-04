Democrat Peggy Flanagan wins Minnesota Senate race

Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is the projected winner of Minnesota's U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Michele Tafoya, according to The Associated Press.

Flanagan's victory keeps the seat in Democratic hands following the retirement of Sen. Tina Smith, who announced she would not seek reelection in 2026.

Flanagan campaigned on building a “fair economy,” expanding access to affordable health care and supporting the state's farmers.

Throughout her campaign, Flanagan also emphasized immigration reform and criticized President Donald Trump's mass deportation policies.

She has called for ending the administration's mass deportation efforts while supporting investments in border security technology and infrastructure.

Immigration became a central issue in Minnesota following the Trump administration's Operation Metro Surge, a federal immigration enforcement operation that sparked protests after two U.S. citizens were fatally shot by federal agents.

Flanagan's victory continues Democrats' longstanding success in Minnesota's U.S. Senate elections. The state has not elected a Republican to the Senate in more than two decades.