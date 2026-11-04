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Democrat Troy Jackson defeats Susan Collins in Maine, dealing another blow to GOP

Democrats achieved major victories in the 2026 midterms, winning in Republican strongholds across the country. (Scripps News)
America Votes 2026: Midterm elections results from Scripps News
Troy Jackson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, talks with supporters during a campaign stop, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Falmouth, Maine.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, responds to reporters after the confirmation hearing for Heidi Overton, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026.
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Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Maine on Tuesday, flipping a Republican-held seat and expanding the Democrats' newly secured Senate majority.

RELATED STORY | 2026 midterm election results: Key races for Senate, House and governor

A spokesperson for Troy Jackson said Collins called to concede the Senate race.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president, campaigned on affordability, health care and workers' rights while criticizing policies supported by President Donald Trump. He argued that Collins had become too closely aligned with the Trump administration, particularly on issues affecting working families.

Collins, who was seeking a sixth term, built a reputation as a moderate Republican and emphasized her seniority, experience and ability to secure federal funding for Maine. She highlighted her work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, arguing that her relationships in Washington helped deliver critical resources to the state.

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