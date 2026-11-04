Democrat Troy Jackson defeats Susan Collins in Maine, dealing another blow to GOP

Democrat Troy Jackson defeated Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in Maine on Tuesday, flipping a Republican-held seat and expanding the Democrats' newly secured Senate majority.

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A spokesperson for Troy Jackson said Collins called to concede the Senate race.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president, campaigned on affordability, health care and workers' rights while criticizing policies supported by President Donald Trump. He argued that Collins had become too closely aligned with the Trump administration, particularly on issues affecting working families.

Collins, who was seeking a sixth term, built a reputation as a moderate Republican and emphasized her seniority, experience and ability to secure federal funding for Maine. She highlighted her work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, arguing that her relationships in Washington helped deliver critical resources to the state.