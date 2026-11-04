Democrats win control of U.S. Senate, reclaiming majority from Republicans

Democrats have won control of the U.S. Senate after a net gain of four seats, securing at least a 51-49 majority once all votes are counted.

The results mark a significant setback for President Donald Trump and Republicans, who entered the midterm elections controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress. In the Senate, the GOP had a 53-47 edge going into the night.

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The cost of living and government corruption were among the top concerns for voters, amid widespread dissatisfaction with Trump, according to an AP Voter poll.

That same poll found that 70% of voters want Congress to check the Trump administration.

The Democratic victory marks a return to power in the Senate for the party, which last held the majority during the 118th Congress, from 2023 to 2025.