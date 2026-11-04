Democrat Adam Hamilton pulls off upset in Kansas Senate race

Democrat Adam Hamilton is projected to defeat Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in Kansas' U.S. Senate race, according to The Associated Press, pulling off a major upset in a state that has overwhelmingly favored Republicans for decades.

Hamilton's victory ends a nearly centurylong streak of Republican wins in Kansas' U.S. Senate elections, delivering Democrats an unexpected pickup in their fight for control of the chamber.

RELATED STORY | 2026 midterm election results: Key races for Senate, House and governor

The result comes amid growing frustration over the economy, with Republicans controlling both Congress and the White House. Hamilton sought to capitalize on concerns about the cost of living, arguing that Kansas families needed new leadership in Washington.

Hamilton’s victory marks a major setback for President Donald Trump, who visited Kansas ahead of Election Day to campaign for Marshall. Trump carried the state in all three of his presidential campaigns.

Hamilton, the founding pastor of one of the nation's largest United Methodist churches, campaigned as a moderate focused on affordability and bringing voters together.

The seat is the latest pickup for Democrats in the Senate.

