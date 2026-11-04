Democrat Josh Turek flips Iowa Senate seat in major upset

Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek is the projected winner of Iowa's U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, according to The Associated Press.

“Iowa, we have done it," Turek told supporters. “They told me it was impossible to win this Senate race, but tonight, Iowa, we have once again proved that the impossible is possible.”

Turek's victory flips a Republican-held Senate seat and marks the first time since 2008 that Iowa voters have elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate, delivering a significant pickup for the party.

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Turek, a former Paralympic wheelchair basketball player, is described as a moderate Democrat and a "prairie populist." During his campaign, he emphasized economic issues, health care affordability and working across party lines.

Turek will succeed retiring Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who was first elected in 2014 and chose not to seek another term.