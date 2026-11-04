Poindexter declared winner in Ohio's hotly contested 7th District race

Democrat Brian Poindexter will defeat Republican Rep. Max Miller in Tuesday’s race for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

The race had become one of the more closely watched House contests in the country, shaped by allegations of domestic abuse against Miller made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno. Miller has denied the allegations, and the House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into his conduct.

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The controversy prompted criticism from some prominent Republicans, including Ohio's two U.S. senators, Jon Husted and Bernie Moreno, Emily’s father, who called on Miller to step aside. Miller nevertheless continued his campaign and retained support from President Donald Trump.

Poindexter, a union ironworker and former Brook Park city councilman, sought to appeal to working-class voters with a campaign focused on affordability, health care and labor issues. He argued that rising costs and concerns about the economy gave voters reasons to reconsider Republican leadership.

Poindexter's victory gives Democrats a pickup in a district that has traditionally leaned Republican.