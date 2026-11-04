Democrat Annie Andrews notches upset win in South Carolina Senate race

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews is the projected winner of South Carolina's U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Darline Graham, according to The Associated Press.

Andrews' victory marks a major political shift in the reliably Republican state, where no Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election since Fritz Hollings secured his final term in 1998.

A pediatrician, Andrews spent 14 years working at MUSC Children's Hospital in Charleston before entering politics.

She first ran for Congress in 2022, unsuccessfully challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. Andrews announced her Senate campaign in 2025 and easily won the Democratic primary in June.

Throughout her campaign, Andrews focused on expanding access to affordable health care and lowering everyday costs for South Carolina families.

Her platform included addressing the rising costs of housing, child care, energy and groceries.

“You have shown the nation what is possible,” Andrews said to supporters Tuesday. “You have shown the nation that in this era of partisan divides, of vitriol and name-calling, in a politics dominated by billionaires and special interest groups and insiders in Washington, D.C., that we will not bow down.”

The Senate seat became vacant following Lindsey Graham's death from an aortic dissection. His sister, Darline Graham, was subsequently appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster to serve out the remainder of his term.