Xavier Becerra wins California gubernatorial race, making history as the state’s second Latino leader

Democrat Xavier Becerra will be California’s next leader, becoming the state’s first Latino governor in the modern era and only the second in its history, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

Becerra was the frontrunner to win the gubernatorial seat in the heavily Democratic state over Republican Steve Hilton, a former Fox News contributor who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

He will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cannot run again because of term limits.

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Becerra ran on promises for more affordable housing so working families can buy homes and retire in California. During his campaign, he also said his top priorities included protecting access to healthcare and expanding education programs.

Becerra is not new to politics, having represented Los Angeles in Congress for two decades before being appointed attorney general of California in 2017.

During his tenure as attorney general, Becerra sued President Donald Trump's first administration over 100 times.

Becerra also served as former President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Secretary.