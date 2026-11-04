Democrat Sherrod Brown defeats GOP's Jon Husted in Ohio Senate race

Democrat Sherrod Brown defeated Republican Sen. Jon Husted in Ohio's U.S. Senate special election Tuesday, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

The result gives Democrats an opportunity to strengthen their push to regain control of the Senate as both parties compete for power in Washington. Republicans began the election cycle with a 53-47 Senate majority, and Ohio has emerged as one of the closely watched contests that could determine the chamber's balance.

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Brown, a Democrat who represented Ohio in the Senate for three terms before losing reelection in 2024, sought a political comeback centered on affordability, workers' rights and health care. He argued that federal policies favoring wealthy Americans and corporations have left working families struggling with rising costs. He also made the growth of data centers and their potential impact on electricity bills a major issue in his campaign.

Husted, a Republican and former Ohio lieutenant governor, was appointed to the Senate in January 2025 after JD Vance left the seat to become vice president. He campaigned on economic growth, tax cuts, immigration enforcement and support for President Donald Trump's agenda. Husted has argued that his record in state government and the Senate makes him better positioned to advance Ohio's interests.

The contest drew substantial national attention and spending as both parties sought to influence a race with implications beyond Ohio. Trump campaigned for Husted, while Democrats sought to mobilize union households and voters concerned about affordability.

Brown will serve the remainder of Vance's Senate term, which expires in January 2029.