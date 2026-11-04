Amy Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy, becomes Ohio's first female governor

For the first time in 20 years, Ohioans have elected a Democrat to lead the state. Amy Acton, the state’s former health director who helped lead its response at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, according to a race call from the Associated Press.

The race was upended nearly two weeks ago when Ramaswamy ran an advertisement featuring Acton’s estranged mother, who called Acton a liar. Acton’s mom reportedly lost custody of Acton when she was 12 years old after a grand jury indicted her stepfather for sexual abuse.

The advertisement received bipartisan condemnation, including from Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who endorsed Ramaswamy.

Acton will replace DeWine, who appointed her state health director in 2019. Although DeWine endorsed Ramaswamy, he defended Acton’s COVID-19 policies, including decisions to close schools and restaurant dining rooms early in the pandemic. Ramaswamy sought to make the state’s handling of the pandemic a key issue in the race.

Ramaswamy also ran an ad highlighting a 2019 incident in which police were called to Acton’s residence. Acton cited the ad as a reason she would not participate in a debate with Ramaswamy.

Neither Acton nor Ramaswamy had held elected office before entering the governor’s race.

President Donald Trump initially tapped Ramaswamy to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, but Ramaswamy left the effort on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Acton becomes the first woman elected governor of Ohio and only the second Democrat elected to the office in 36 years.

